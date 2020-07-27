Datamine (DAM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $295,320.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $295,320.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00082176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00355272 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045761 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010214 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,911,896 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

