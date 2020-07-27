Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock Price Up 14%

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.20, 640,539 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 404% from the average session volume of 127,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

