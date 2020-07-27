DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,496,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DCP Midstream by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 592,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,522. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

