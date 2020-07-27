Delphy (DPY) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $796,450.34 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.04604554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00052796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Delphy is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

