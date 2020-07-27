Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 1,065,386 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 894,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
DNN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.