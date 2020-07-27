Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 5.9% Higher

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 1,065,386 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 894,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

DNN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,029,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

