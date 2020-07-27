DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.78

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 31007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

