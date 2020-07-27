DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Up 62.6% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $265,551.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00014502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,355,338 coins and its circulating supply is 28,355,337 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

