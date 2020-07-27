DigitalNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,173.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $21,173.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00783589 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,071,808,206 coins and its circulating supply is 4,857,558,065 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

