Dimension Chain (EON) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $34,129.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

