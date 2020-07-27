e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00487973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003083 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004584 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,960,256 coins and its circulating supply is 17,137,920 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.