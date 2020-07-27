Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $755,725.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Coinsuper, DEx.top and Kucoin. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $755,725.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bittrex, DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

