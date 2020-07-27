Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits Market Cap of $6.80 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, CoinBene and Upbit. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.80 million and $748,823.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00703976 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00147427 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, Upbit, CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

