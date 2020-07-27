Espers Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Espers has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $782,400.01 and approximately $49.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00703657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.01259125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00136074 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,188.62 or 1.00357293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00147624 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

