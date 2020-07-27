Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0028 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $131,379.75 and approximately $11,815.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,465,589 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

