Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,295.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $653,945.08 and $53,295.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.03136659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 213,796,639 coins and its circulating supply is 171,767,226 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

