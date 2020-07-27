EXMR (EXMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001452 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

