Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EXPO traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 181,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,403. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.