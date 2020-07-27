Fantasy Sports Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $6,931.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.24 or 0.04570225 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00052607 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

