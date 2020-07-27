Fantom Price Hits $0.0120 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, Fantom has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.32 or 0.01871844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00177384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,974,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

