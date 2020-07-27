Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 1.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.63. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,269. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

