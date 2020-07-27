Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. 8,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

