Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

