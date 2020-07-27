Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 75.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $99,062.43 and $26.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00073672 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00355622 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045718 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010284 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

