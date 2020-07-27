Firestone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,450 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $308,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $80,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $5,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. 5,734,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,321. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

