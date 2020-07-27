Firestone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $2,367,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,980.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,238 shares of company stock worth $174,536,223. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.77 on Monday, reaching $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.43.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

