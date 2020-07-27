Firestone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $122.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,539.60. 15,973,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,182.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.25.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

