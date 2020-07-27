Firestone Capital Management Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,904. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

