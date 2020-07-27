FirmaChain (FCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, FirmaChain has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

FirmaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

