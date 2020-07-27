Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.92, 140,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 57,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

