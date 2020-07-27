Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. Fitbit reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 379,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 140,772 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 352,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 581,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 5,658,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

