FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last week, FLIP has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $321,226.32 and $516.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

