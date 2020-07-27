Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $20.99 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,994,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $174.38. 100,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,311. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $177.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

