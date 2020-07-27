Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 9 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $18.33 on Monday, hitting $1,530.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,463.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,372.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.