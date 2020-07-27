Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $33,242,788 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $575.33. 618,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.