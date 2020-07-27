Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 367 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,117. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

