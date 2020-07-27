Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 140 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Twilio by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.86. 1,610,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

