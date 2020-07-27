GeoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $195.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $768,436.88 and approximately $195.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00483996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,954.56 or 1.00450736 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.