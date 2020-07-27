GET Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $450,157.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $450,157.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.04604554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00052796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

