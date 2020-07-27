GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.94

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.94 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 13800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

