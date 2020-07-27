Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

GT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 2,136,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.05. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,095,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 677,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $37,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.