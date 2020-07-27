Greenbrier Companies Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $862.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

