GXChain Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.26 million and $4.72 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001887 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.