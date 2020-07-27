Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

HAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,126,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,788,377. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

