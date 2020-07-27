Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.03.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.
HAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,126,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,788,377. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.