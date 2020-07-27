Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several research analysts have commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $70,319.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,662 shares of company stock valued at $570,545 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,033. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

