Heard Capital LLC Buys 133 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.91. The company had a trading volume of 733,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.55. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $571.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

