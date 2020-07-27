Heard Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 8.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.71 on Monday, reaching $575.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,445. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $33,242,788 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

