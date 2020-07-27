Heard Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 10.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.36 on Monday, hitting $358.08. 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $367.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.