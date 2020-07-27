HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $417.62 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $417.62 million and approximately $909,255.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00014460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

