Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report sales of $369.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.00 million and the lowest is $343.50 million. Heico posted sales of $532.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heico.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. 263,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,486. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,272.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506 over the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heico by 10.5% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heico (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.