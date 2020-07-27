Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.62. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $15,892,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 80.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock remained flat at $$116.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,480. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

